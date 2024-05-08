JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 622,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,593. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.