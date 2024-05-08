Karooooo (KARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Karooooo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

