KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $53.71

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.71, but opened at $56.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 70,688 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB

KB Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,025,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.