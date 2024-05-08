Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY24 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,431,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048,271. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

