KILT Protocol Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $40,387,053,170,420.30 billion and approximately $56,814.79 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

