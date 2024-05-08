Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Announces Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($516.50) EPS. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knife River Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of KNF traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 189,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,750. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KNF. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

