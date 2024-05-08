Komodo Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.83 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Komodo has a total market cap of $59.08 million and approximately $15.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00056234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,837,731 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.