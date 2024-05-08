Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Issue $0.92 Annual Dividend

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.9154 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 833,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,155. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.