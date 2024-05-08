Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $161.10, but opened at $145.50. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $156.83, with a volume of 263,735 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $3,175,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

