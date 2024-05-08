Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,582,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.