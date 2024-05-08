Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

