LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.19

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $9.81. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 800,129 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 24.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

