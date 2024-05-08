Lifeway Foods (LWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $375.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.31. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $27.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LWAY shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lifeway Foods news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $78,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,254,753 shares in the company, valued at $27,052,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,132. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

