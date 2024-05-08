LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

