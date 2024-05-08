Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,872 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.52. 390,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,930. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.24 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

