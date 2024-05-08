Lincoln National Corp Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.42. 60,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,731. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

