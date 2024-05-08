Lincoln National Corp Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,915. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

