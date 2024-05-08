Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of DFSD stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

