Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBMC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.42. 6,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,364. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

