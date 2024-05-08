Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 396,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,975. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

