Lincoln National Corp Sells 12,043 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNCL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. 308,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

