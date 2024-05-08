Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Linde worth $1,162,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 29.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $427.47. 605,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

