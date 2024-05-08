Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $37.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,050,028 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,034,199.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00500508 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
