Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.68. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

