Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.