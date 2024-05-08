LSV Asset Management Acquires 55,270 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in SK Telecom by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 60,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

