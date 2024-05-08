LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 91,100 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

