LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 92.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FSP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also

