LSV Asset Management Has $10.89 Million Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.30% of Aaron’s worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.