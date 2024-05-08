LSV Asset Management Has $11.60 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,936 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of WesBanco worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 3,621.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 496,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 3,037.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

