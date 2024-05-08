LSV Asset Management Purchases 7,338 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.85% of American Woodmark worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

