LSV Asset Management Sells 30,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OneMain were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,738,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,380,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OneMain by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneMain by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,184,000 after buying an additional 58,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OneMain by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,649,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

