LSV Asset Management Sells 5,100 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

CMC opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

