LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 933,479 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 928,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.