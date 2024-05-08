Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.23) EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $12.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.26. The stock had a trading volume of 272,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of -0.33. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $311.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day moving average is $217.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.73.

View Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 32,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $3,338,894.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,118.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $4,545,781.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,126,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,362,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

