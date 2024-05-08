Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Digital
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.