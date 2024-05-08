Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

