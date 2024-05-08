Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Marine Products has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.26. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

