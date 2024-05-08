MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.9 %

MKTX stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.96. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $303.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.73.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

