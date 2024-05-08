MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.18. 270,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,928. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $234.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $303.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 48.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

