Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

