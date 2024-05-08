Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,494,440 shares of company stock worth $199,049,946. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.88. 160,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,602. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $80.07 and a 12-month high of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.