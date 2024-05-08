Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atlassian by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,104,000 after buying an additional 149,850 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at $56,264,132.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $1,425,610.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,245 shares in the company, valued at $56,264,132.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,691 shares of company stock valued at $61,400,649 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.97. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

