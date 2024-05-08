Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,187,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 252,468 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 327,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 162,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

TECK traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 755,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.