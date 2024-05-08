Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,722 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $19,941,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock remained flat at $21.96 during trading on Wednesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

