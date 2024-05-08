Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. 603,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,273. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

