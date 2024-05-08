Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 150 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.7% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 241,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.