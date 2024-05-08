Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 202 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

SPXC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.51. 33,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $136.49.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

