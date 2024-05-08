Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.2 %

FSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,707. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

