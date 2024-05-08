Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 676,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 560,520 shares.The stock last traded at $118.40 and had previously closed at $136.00.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Masimo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth $90,859,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after buying an additional 327,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Trading Down 12.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.