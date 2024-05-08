Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$510.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.8 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.43.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. Masimo has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.